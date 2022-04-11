One more blast of snow: Winter storm warning issued for areas in Routt, Moffat counties

National Weather Service warnings and advisory map for April 12.

NWS image

How about one more blast of winter … in April?

With a major spring storm headed to the Steamboat Springs area, the National Weather Service has upgraded the upcoming system to a winter storm warning with more than a foot of snow above 9,000 feet in the forecast and sub-zero wind chills.

The weather service has the warning in effect from 6 p.m. Monday until noon Wednesday , and it includes parts of Routt and Moffat counties, and all of the central Colorado mountain communities from Wyoming to New Mexico.

“Total snow accumulations of 6 to 15 inches. Locally higher amounts possible above 9,000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph,” according to the warning issued Monday afternoon.

Those traveling on the road should expect whiteout conditions on mountain passes.

“Icy and snow-packed roads are likely. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes,” the warning states.

Road conditions can be check at the Colorado Department of Transportation’s website http://www.cotrip.org .

Freezing temperatures will pose a threat to early spring growth in the lower valleys Tuesday night and Wednesday night, according to the weather service.