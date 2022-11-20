One hurt in Sunday wreck on U.S. 40 in Routt County
A car wreck on U.S. Highway 40 near Rabbit Ears Pass closed the route Sunday morning, Nov. 20, with one driver suffering injuries that were described as serious but not life threatening.
According to Colorado State Patrol, initial reports suggest a 19-year-old woman from Steamboat was passing another vehicle on the highway in a 2015 Subaru when the Subaru collided head-on with a 2010 Dodge driven by a 28-year-old man from Littleton.
A CSP trooper reported that the driver of the Dodge was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, though they did not appear to be life-threatening. According to CSP, there were four passengers inside the Subaru at the time of the collision, and none were injured.
The wreck closed the highway in both directions. The westbound lane reopened at about 10:20 a.m. Sunday. Both lanes have since been cleared and reopened.
