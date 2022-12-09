One door closed, but another opens as Sharon’s at the Glen debuts in Clark

Sharon Stone stands in front of the Glen Eden Resort in Clark on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Stone recently opened Sharon's at the Glen after she had to close her restaurant in Steamboat Springs earlier this year.

Longtime restaurant owner Sharon Stone closed her popular west side business three months ago after her rent tripled, but she never lost faith that she would return.

“It is what it is,” Stone said at the time. “I think the right thing will happen, and you got to leave it in the hands of the universe and see where the little ball is going to bounce. I can’t do the $4,500 a month, so maybe it’s time for a change, maybe I need a new location. I don’t know, it’s all up in the air right now.”

For Stone, that ball bounced a few miles north where she opened the doors to Sharon’s at the Glen on Wednesday, Dec. 7, beginning her latest venture in a career that spans more than three decades.

“It was meant to be because I have got just such a warm welcome up here, and this is really where I belong,” said Stone. “I’ve been coming up here since the 1980s, and I’ve loved this place ever since. This is the most challenging thing that I’ve done, and still, this is the most fun I’ve had with anything.”

The restaurant is inside the Glen Eden Resort at 54737 Routt County Road 129 in Clark. Stone said she will start by offering breakfast and lunch buffets. She will also bring back the popular fish frys on Fridays, offer a weekend bunch buffet, and eventually add a more traditional dining service with items like prime rib and lobster in the evening. She will serve in the dinning room, and plans to honor longtime ranchers — Dean Look, who passed away in 2021, and Angelo Iacovetto who passed away 2016 with a memorial over the fireplace.

She said Sharon’s at the Glen has applied for a liquor license, and she hopes to have it by the end of December in time to start the more the traditional diner service, a happy hour and hold a grand opening.

She said the new location will also allow her to continue her catering business, and do special events.

Sharon’s at the Glen is currently offering a breakfast buffet from 8 a.m. to roughly 11 a.m., which is followed lunch until 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. She said breakfast will include biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, and ham or bacon. On the weekend, she will also offer biscuits and gravy, as well as corned beef hash, and customers can order a steak or eggs Benedict.

Sharon Stone is bring back the Friday Fish Fry, shown here on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.

Glen Eden manager Toni Klohr said the resort previously had a restaurant, but it has been closed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“It’s way important. Our guests last year were constantly asking, ‘Where’s the restaurant? Where’s the restaurant?’” Klohr said. “People just wanted to come over and just sit at the bar and watch TV and have a burger. It’s super important for our guests, and it’s super important that we have a restaurant here.”

Stone operated Sharon’s Restaurant in Steamboat from 1988 to 1996. She also ran the City Cafe in Centennial Hall for two years until April 2009, and started serving breakfast out of Pisa’s Pizza and Pasta in the riverside location for a couple of years.

Pisa’s later sold and eventually closed, and Stone returned to the west Steamboat Springs location, where she started serving breakfast and lunch and running her catering business. During COVID-19, she offered free breakfasts to those in need.

For Stone, Sharon’s new home at Glen Eden just feels right, and Klohr agrees.

“We think it’s absolutely wonderful that she’s here,” said Klohr. “We can’t wait to see what the future is going to bring, and I think it’s going to be great.”

