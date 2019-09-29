One dead after rollover crash near Walden

A driver was killed in a Saturday evening vehicle rollover near Walden, according to a news release from Colorado State Patrol.

At approximately 9:14 p.m., troopers responded to a one-vehicle fatal crash on Jackson County Road 5, about 18 miles west of Walden.

A green 2000 Toyota Tundra pickup was northbound on County Road 5 when the driver lost control on the washboard dirt road, skidded off the right side of the road down a steep embankment and rolled multiple times, the release.

The driver, Jonathan Cole, 30, of Longmont, was ejected as the pickup rolled and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner.

Assisting agencies included Walden Fire, Jackson County EMS, Jackson County Sheriff Office, Jackson County Coroner, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, East West Towing.

“The crash is currently under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol. Speed and impairment are suspected as contributing factors in the crash,” the release stated. “The roadway was dry at the time of the crash, and no adverse weather conditions were noted in the immediate area.”

