One-car, rollover accidents reported on U.S. 40 between Steamboat Springs, Milner
Steamboat Pilot & Today editor Eli Pace is reporting a single-car, rollover crash on the north side of U.S. Highway 40 between Steamboat Springs and Milner.
According to Pace, bystanders, including medical personnel, were on scene and attending to an injured party who was driving the Ford F-150 pickup truck, and who was ejected when it rolled. Paramedics arrived on scene and took the patient to the hospital. Currently traffic has been reduced to alternation lane.
