One block of Yampa Street closed next week
Yampa Street in downtown Steamboat Springs will be closed between Eighth and Ninth streets from Monday, July 11, to July 17 for a private utility installation.
While the closure is slated to continue through July 17, work could conclude before the weekend.
Traffic in that area will be detoured to Lincoln Avenue. The rest of Yampa Street will remain open to vehicles. Pedestrians and cyclists should also expect detours around the closure.
