One block of Yampa Street closed next week

Yampa Street between Eighth and Ninth streets will be closed between Monday, July 11 and Sunday, July 17.

City of Steamboat Springs/Courtesy photo

Yampa Street in downtown Steamboat Springs will be closed between Eighth and Ninth streets from Monday, July 11, to July 17 for a private utility installation.

While the closure is slated to continue through July 17, work could conclude before the weekend.

Traffic in that area will be detoured to Lincoln Avenue. The rest of Yampa Street will remain open to vehicles. Pedestrians and cyclists should also expect detours around the closure.