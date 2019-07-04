One bear in a dumpster, three in a tree: The Record for Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Wednesday, July 3, 2019

12:35 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a suspicious vehicle with an attached camper trailer and boat parked in the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue. They knocked on the door of the vehicle and camper, but no one answered.

2:10 a.m. Police responded to a report of a bear munching out of a trash can in the 2900 block of West Acres Drive. The animal had climbed into a nearby tree by the time officers arrived.

2:12 a.m. A caller notified police of a highly intoxicated man yelling and walking toward a swimming pool at a condominium complex in the 2100 block of Mount Werner Circle. Officers helped the man get home.

2:29 a.m. Police were called about a dispute between two roommates in the 2500 block of Copper Ridge Drive. A man called officers to report his female roommate who was outside lighting a fire with wood from his barbecue.

6:39 a.m. Officers received a report of one bear inside a dumpster and three cubs in a tree in the 2700 block of Cross Timbers Place. They were unable to locate the animals.

8:52 a.m. A bear got into multiple, unsecured dumpsters in the 400 block of Cherry Drive. Officers issued several citations to residents for failing to secure their trash.

9:58 a.m. A delivery truck collided with a bicyclist in the 1600 block of Shield Drive. The bicyclist suffered minor injuries, according to police, and did not need to be taken to the hospital.

10:21 a.m. Police were called about a woman suspected of stealing about $7 worth of makeup from a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

9:26 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received multiple complaints about fireworks going off in the 27000 block of Winchester Trail.

10:25 p.m. Officers received a report of theft from the 10 block of Balsam Court.

Total incidents: 109

Steamboat officers had 77 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 22 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.