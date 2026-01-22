Olympics 2026: See which Steamboat athletes made the cut to go to Milan
The United States released its Olympic skiing and snowboarding roster Thursday morning, naming nine American athletes with Yampa Valley ties to the team.
Six of those nine are Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athletes who will be making their Olympic debut, bringing the total number of SSWSC athletes sent to all Olympic Games from the Yampa Valley to 106.
The 2026 Olympic Winter Games will take place Feb. 6-22 in Milan Cortina, Italy.
“The athletes we are sending to the Games represent a large portion of Team USA, and I am confident about the impact they will make in Italy,” U.S. Ski & Snowboard President and CEO Sophie Goldschmidt said in a news release.
“More than the results, our athletes are also bringing some of the most captivating story lines to Milan Cortina, and we are so excited to see the impact they will have while representing their country in February,” she added.
Jaelin Kauf — freestyle skiing moguls; Olivia Giaccio — freestyle skiing moguls; Cody Winters — snowboard parallel giant slalom and snowboard cross; and Maddy Schaffrick — snowboard halfpipe, are early picks to medal. Each have podiumed on the World Cup stage this season.
Kauf and Giaccio could even stand next to each other on the podium. Giaccio has shown remarkable consistency through the first half of the World Cup season. The 25-year-old has podiumed in each mogul event this season and took fourth in her lone dual mogul race. She took sixth in 2022 and is looking to build on that performance. For her part, Kauf, 29, won that dual mogul race, is the reigning moguls Olympic silver medalist, and was the moguls and dual moguls crystal globe winner last season.
“We have the best freestyle team in the world, and we are bringing an exceptionally talented group of athletes to the Olympics,” said U.S. Freestyle Ski Team Program Director Matt Gnoza. “Between the Olympic veterans and athletes going to the Games for the first time, every athlete has the capability to do great things in February.”
Winters has shown he has what it takes to make the podium. The 25-year-old is known for his hard-charging, powerful style. When he puts it all together — like he did in Bad Gastein, Austria, two weeks ago — he’s shown he’s up there with the best. He’ll have two chances to medal, as he qualified in both snowboard cross and parallel giant slalom.
Schaffrick, 31, might have one of the best stories in the competition. The halfpipe comeback queen is quickly winning over the hearts of snowboard enthusiasts across the country. After growing up on the slopes and becoming a professional, Schaffrick stepped away at age 20, suffering from burnout. She eventually joined the Winter Sports Club as a coach, rising through the ranks to be the snowboard program director. She found her competitive fire reigniting and will be making her Olympic debut in February.
“The depth of our field is incredible and selection truly came down to the wire,” said U.S. Snowboard Team Program Director Rick Bower. “These athletes pushed each other all season and every spot was earned.”
Along with Schaffrick, the other Winter Sports Club athletes making their Olympic debut are:
- Riley Jacobs, 22 — freestyle skiing halfpipe
- Landon Wendler, 25 — freestyle skiing moguls
- Annika Belshaw, 23 — ski jumping
- Jason Colby, 19 — ski jumping
- Niklas Malacinski, 22 — Nordic combined
All five rose through the ranks of the Winter Sports Club. Wendler and Jacobs join strong freestyle teams and could be dark horse medal contenders. Belshaw, Colby and Malacinski join a long line of Nordic athletes hailing from the Yampa Valley and could be next in line to join the Nordic legends of Howelsen Hill.
Two other international athletes with Winter Sports Club ties still could make the Olympic teams for their respective countries — Avital Carroll of Austria and Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic.
Carroll, 29, attended what is now Steamboat Mountain School. While there, she joined the Winter Sports Club, where she stayed for seven years. She can compete for Austria due to the Nationality Act, which grants citizenship to direct descendants of those who were forced out in the Holocaust. Once qualified, she could be the Olympian No. 107 for the Winter Sports Club.
Ledecka, 30, competes in both alpine skiing and snowboarding. She is the returning two-time gold medalist in snowboard parallel giant slalom, and won the gold in super-G in 2018.
The entire ski and snowboard team can be viewed at USSkiandSnowboard.org.
