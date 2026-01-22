Olympics 2026: See which Steamboat athletes made the cut to go to Milan

The United States released its Olympic skiing and snowboarding roster Thursday morning, naming nine American athletes with Yampa Valley ties to the team.

Six of those nine are Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athletes who will be making their Olympic debut, bringing the total number of SSWSC athletes sent to all Olympic Games from the Yampa Valley to 106.

The 2026 Olympic Winter Games will take place Feb. 6-22 in Milan Cortina, Italy.

“The athletes we are sending to the Games represent a large portion of Team USA, and I am confident about the impact they will make in Italy,” U.S. Ski & Snowboard President and CEO Sophie Goldschmidt said in a news release.

“More than the results, our athletes are also bringing some of the most captivating story lines to Milan Cortina, and we are so excited to see the impact they will have while representing their country in February,” she added.

Jaelin Kauf — freestyle skiing moguls; Olivia Giaccio — freestyle skiing moguls; Cody Winters — snowboard parallel giant slalom and snowboard cross; and Maddy Schaffrick — snowboard halfpipe, are early picks to medal. Each have podiumed on the World Cup stage this season.

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club alumnae Jaelin Kauf, left, and Olivia Giaccio celebrate victories at a World Cup moguls event in Bakuriani, Georgia, on Dec. 20, 2024. Kauf was the duals champion and Giaccio won singles. Jaelin Kauf/Courtesy Photo

Kauf and Giaccio could even stand next to each other on the podium. Giaccio has shown remarkable consistency through the first half of the World Cup season. The 25-year-old has podiumed in each mogul event this season and took fourth in her lone dual mogul race. She took sixth in 2022 and is looking to build on that performance. For her part, Kauf, 29, won that dual mogul race, is the reigning moguls Olympic silver medalist, and was the moguls and dual moguls crystal globe winner last season.

“We have the best freestyle team in the world, and we are bringing an exceptionally talented group of athletes to the Olympics,” said U.S. Freestyle Ski Team Program Director Matt Gnoza. “Between the Olympic veterans and athletes going to the Games for the first time, every athlete has the capability to do great things in February.”

Winters has shown he has what it takes to make the podium. The 25-year-old is known for his hard-charging, powerful style. When he puts it all together — like he did in Bad Gastein, Austria, two weeks ago — he’s shown he’s up there with the best. He’ll have two chances to medal, as he qualified in both snowboard cross and parallel giant slalom.

Schaffrick, 31, might have one of the best stories in the competition. The halfpipe comeback queen is quickly winning over the hearts of snowboard enthusiasts across the country. After growing up on the slopes and becoming a professional, Schaffrick stepped away at age 20, suffering from burnout. She eventually joined the Winter Sports Club as a coach, rising through the ranks to be the snowboard program director. She found her competitive fire reigniting and will be making her Olympic debut in February.

Steamboat Springs snowboarder Cody Winters took fourth in the slalom World Cup in Davos, Switzerland, on Dec. 23, 2023. Winters is a two-sport World Cup athlete and is returning to his second Olympic games. Miha Matavz/FIS

Maddy Schaffrick, of Steamboat Springs, who would finish second, celebrates with her support crew between runs of the women’s halfpipe snowboard final of the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix on Jan. 9 at Buttermilk Ski Area in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

“The depth of our field is incredible and selection truly came down to the wire,” said U.S. Snowboard Team Program Director Rick Bower. “These athletes pushed each other all season and every spot was earned.”

Along with Schaffrick, the other Winter Sports Club athletes making their Olympic debut are:

All five rose through the ranks of the Winter Sports Club. Wendler and Jacobs join strong freestyle teams and could be dark horse medal contenders. Belshaw, Colby and Malacinski join a long line of Nordic athletes hailing from the Yampa Valley and could be next in line to join the Nordic legends of Howelsen Hill.

Oak Creek skier Riley Jacobs, 22, has earned a spot as one of eight female halfpipe skiers to compete at the X Games on Jan. 27, 2024, in Aspen. Jacobs earned her selection by collecting top results this winter, including finishing in fourth and sixth place at World Cup events in December. Riley Jacobs/Courtesy Photo

Two other international athletes with Winter Sports Club ties still could make the Olympic teams for their respective countries — Avital Carroll of Austria and Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic.

Carroll, 29, attended what is now Steamboat Mountain School. While there, she joined the Winter Sports Club, where she stayed for seven years. She can compete for Austria due to the Nationality Act, which grants citizenship to direct descendants of those who were forced out in the Holocaust. Once qualified, she could be the Olympian No. 107 for the Winter Sports Club.

Ledecka, 30, competes in both alpine skiing and snowboarding. She is the returning two-time gold medalist in snowboard parallel giant slalom, and won the gold in super-G in 2018.

The entire ski and snowboard team can be viewed at USSkiandSnowboard.org .

Steamboat Springs’ Landon Wendler is preparing for his first Olympic games, joining a stacked U.S. moguls squad. Landon Wendler/Courtesy Photo

The Malacinski siblings, Niklas and Annika. Niklas will be making his Olympic debut, while women’s Nordic combined is not sponsored as an Olympic sport. It is the only Winter Olympic sport not to have both genders represented. Flawia K/Courtesy Photo

Steamboat Springs ski jumper Jason Colby flies 91.5 meters to take 48th overall in his first career World Cup competition in Sapporo, Japan, on Feb. 17, 2024. Hiroaki Kouno/Courtesy Photo