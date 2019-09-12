Olympian Kikkan Randall hopes to empower young female athletes at Olympian Hall

United States' Jessica Diggins, left, and Kikkan Randall celebrate after winning the gold medal in the women's team sprint freestyle cross-country skiing final at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.

Kristy Wigglesworth

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club is bringing in Kikkan Randall for a pair of free and public events in which she shares her stories on winning Olympic Gold, being a mom and beating cancer.

Randall will address a girls-only audience at Olympian Hall on Sunday, Sept. 15 from 2 to 3 p.m. in an event named Girls for Gold. On Monday evening, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., she’ll speak about her Path to Olympic Gold.

Randall will be the keynote speaker at the USST Gold Medal Gala in New York City this fall, but is first making a stop in Steamboat.

“She was really the first woman in cross-country skiing in the U.S. to be successful at the national level,” SSWSC Athletic Director Dave Stewart said. “Around that, was the success of the U.S. women’s cross-country team, and she was really instrumental in that. It wasn’t just her. She really brought up everybody else. Creating this winning culture is something she talks about a lot.”

Randall’s ninth-place finish at the 2006 Winter Olympics in Torino, Italy was the highest ever placement in cross-country skiing by an American woman. A year later, she took bronze at the World Cup in Russia, becoming the first American woman to see the cross-country skiing podium.

In 2016, she gave birth to her son before returning to the sports biggest stage.

If you go… Girls for Gold

What: Olympian Kikkan Randall

When: Sunday, Sept. 15, 2 p.m.

Where: Olympian Hall, Howelsen Hill Path to Olympic Gold

What: Olympian Kikkan Randall

When: Monday, Sept. 16, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Olympian Hall, Howelsen Hill

In 2018, the Alaskan native made her fifth Olympic appearance. In her final race in Pyeongchang, South Korea, the team sprint, she won Gold alongside Jessie Diggins.

A few months later, she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

She is also the founder of Fast and Female, a non-profit that works to “inspire the next generation of female athletes by sharing their love of sports,” according to its website.

“She has a lot to talk about,” Stewart said. “She’s been passionate while she was an athlete with this idea of leveraging her notoriety and empower girls and women through sport.”

The SSWSC brings in speakers somewhat frequently as part of the coaches education program. This year, they expect Randall to draw more of a crowd.

“Occasionally, we’ll have someone with broader appeal, like Kikkan, who has a story who reaches out beyond the coaches and the athletes,” Stewart said.

