Old Town Hot Springs to close pools Oct. 2-7
Old Town Hot Springs will be closing its pools for its semi-annual drain and clean starting Sunday, Oct. 2.
The hot pools are scheduled to be reopened on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 6 a.m. with the lap pool reopening on Friday, Oct. 7 at 1 p.m.
Tom Skulski
