Old Town Hot Springs to close pools Oct. 2-7

Tom Skulski
  

Old Town Hot Springs will be closing its pools from Oct. 2-7, 2022 for its semi-annual fall drain and clean.
Old Town Hot Springs will be closing its pools for its semi-annual drain and clean starting Sunday, Oct. 2.

The hot pools are scheduled to be reopened on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 6 a.m. with the lap pool reopening on Friday, Oct. 7 at 1 p.m.

To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.

