Old Town Hot Springs over halfway toward goal for capital campaign

Old Town Hot Springs is now over halfway toward its goal of raising $10 million for the “It’s in the Water” capital campaign.

The recreation center hosted its fourth annual Flip Flop Fete Fundraiser on Thursday, raising a total of $590,050, in part because of an anonymous donor who contributed a matching donation of $250,000. The event included dinner, drinks, entertainment and a virtual paddle raise.

All money raised goes toward the capital campaign where the Old Town Hot Springs lap pool will undergo a complete makeover. The previous lap pool had been constructed in the 1960s and not renovated since the 1980s.

The new pool, which is scheduled to open by the summer of 2024, will be large enough to host swim meets in town, but no lap pool will be made available in the meantime.