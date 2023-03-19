Old Town Hot Springs gives away 88 day passes to celebrate birthday
Celebrating 88 years of service in the Yampa Valley, Old Town Hot Springs is giving away 88 day passes. The prizes won’t come easy though.
The passes will be hidden on Old Town Hot Springs’ birthday, Wednesday, March 22, around Steamboat Springs and hints on the nonprofit’s Instagram and Facebook will show people where they’ve been stashed.
The nonprofit is also celebrating the last stage of renovation on the entire facility. In 2019, 15,000 square feet was added to the gym area, including a climbing wall, massage suites and a community room.
Now, Old Town Hot Springs has broken ground on a new pump house and is close to breaking ground on new pool facilities. Fundraising is still ongoing, and anyone interested in contributing can contact pcarney@OldTownHotSprings.org.
