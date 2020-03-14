Old Town Hot Springs closes for 2 weeks

On Saturday, March 14, Old Town Hot Springs announced it would be closed for two weeks effective Sunday, March 15.

Shelby Reardon

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A day after announcing changes to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Old Town Hot Springs has decided to close for two weeks, starting Sunday, March 15.

“While we are extremely proud of the measures we have taken to keep the facility clean, there is too much at stake,” Old Town Hot Springs said in a release, available on its website. “Therefore, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to close our entire facility for two weeks,”

Marketing Director Vanessa Cory said the closure was influenced by the Steamboat School District’s decision to close school, as well as the emergency declaration for Routt County.

“We were hoping to avoid closure,” Cory said in an email. “However all leaders were in alignment this morning about this decision.”

On Saturday, March 14, Old Town Hot Springs announced it would be closed for two weeks effective Sunday, March 15.

Shelby Reardon

Members that have belongings stored in lockers have until 10 p.m. Saturday, March 14, to retrieve them.

Cory said the staff knows there will be people with questions regarding memberships or programs, but Old Town Hot Springs will wait until it’s operational again to address them. Old Town Hot Springs staff will not be returning voice messages or answering emails, according to the release. However, they will be updating the website and Facebook page with up-to-date changes.

“Closing will have an economic impact, but our decision wasn’t a monetary one,” Cory said. “We feel an obligation to protect our community, so closing for two weeks is the right thing to do at this time. People come first and we want to be part of the solution.”

COVID-19: Follow our coverage Before immediately heading to the hospital, people who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 have several resources, including: The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is providing a phone line to answer questions from the public about COVID-19. Call CO-Help at 303-389-1687 or 877-462-2911 or email cohelp@rmpdc.org for answers in English and Spanish, Mandarin and more.

UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center offers Ask-A-Nurse, a 24/7 call line staffed by registered nurses who can assess symptoms and provide advice on seeking care. In Routt County, Ask-A-Nurse can be reached by calling 970-871-7878.

Virtual Visits can be done from the comfort of your home and only require a computer or tablet with a working webcam, speakers and microphone, or a smartphone.

If patients are experiencing severe symptoms or having difficulty breathing, they should visit the hospital’s emergency department. Take precautions in everyday life: Frequently and thoroughly wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash, or use your inner elbow or sleeve.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home if you’re sick and keep your children home if they are sick.

Clean surfaces in your home and personal items such as cell phones, using regular household products.

Be calm but be prepared.

​People who are not sick do not need face masks to protect themselves from respiratory viruses, including COVID-19.

Ill people should wear a mask to protect family members or in any scenario where needed to prevent the spread of germs.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.