STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Old Town Hot Springs in downtown Steamboat Springs plans to close its current fitness area temporarily so crews can move existing fitness equipment into the new 15,000-square-foot fitness area.

"It's going to be closed over the weekend, so that we can move the old into the new," said Stephanie Orozco, Old Town Hot Springs executive director. "We are ahead of schedule."

A moving company, which specializes in fitness equipment, has been hired to tackle the job. The fitness area will close at 7 p.m. Friday, March 15, and remain closed until 5:30 a.m. Monday, March 18. The move means that members and visitors using the facilities will get their first look at the new addition next week.

At first, the new space will include both weights and cardiovascular equipment, but when the renovation of the old fitness area is completed, the cardio equipment will move back into the old space and new equipment will be added. The renovation of the new fitness center should be completed by July 1.

"This is a soft opening of the new addition," Orozco said. "Everything is not completely finished. Once we get the equipment into the new building, we can then renovate the old fitness center. Once that is done then the new equipment will show up, and then, we can have the whole thing open."

"It's obvious that we are still under construction," Orozco said. "We are not going to have any type of grand opening until we are completely finished and HLCC is pulling out of the driveway. We are super excited to have the space to be able to expand, but it is absolutely a soft opening."

The new fitness area features large windows and spectacular views. The new 2,000-square-foot classroom will be open for use, as will sections of the indoor walking track. The new addition will include a new functional training space, a climbing wall, a community room with a kitchen and new staff and office spaces.

But as work continues on the new addition and renovations are underway on the older space, Old Town Hot Springs will continue to fundraise for the next phase of the project, which will include renovating the pool areas.

"Even though we are closing in on this phase, we are still in the midst of a five-year, intense capital campaign that's called, ‘It's in the Water,’" Orozco said. "We still have $3 million to raise. We are so grateful for all the donations that we have gotten so far — including the partnership with the hospital— but we are still a fundraising machine, and this campaign is so important to get us to the next step."

Visit https://www.oldtownhotsprings.org/capital-campaign-for-our-future/ for more information on the campaign.

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.