Old $20 bill not actually fake: The Record for Sunday, May 9

Sunday May 9, 2021

2:38 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called by a man claiming that he had been assaulted near the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Eighth Street. The caller later told police he also hit the person who assaulted him with a garden hoe. Officers were unable to locate the person who allegedly assaulted the caller, and the situation is under investigation.

2:57 a.m. Officers were called by hotel employees near the 2200 block of Village Inn Court who said a drunken man had been sleeping in the lobby and refused to leave. When officers arrived, they gave the man a ride.

9:38 a.m. Officers were called by an employee at a business near the 1000 block of Yampa Street about someone trying to pay with a $20 bill they thought may be fake. When officers arrived and inspected the bill, which was printed in the 1980s, they determined it was not fake but just an older bill.

5:53 p.m. Officers received a call from someone near the corner of Walton Creek Road and Chinook Lane who said they saw someone they believed was living out of a U-Haul truck. When officers arrived, they were unable to locate a U-Haul truck.

7:27 p.m. Officers responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash where one passenger was seriously injured and another received minor injuries. The driver of the vehicle, who was uninjured, has been charged with several crimes, including driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, careless driving and vehicular assault.

11:54 p.m. Steamboat officers and Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a loud party near the 3000 block of Columbine Drive. The caller said they heard yelling and screaming and believed there may be a fight happening in the apartment. When officers arrived, they told the group to settle down, though they said they were not fighting.

Total incidents: 42

• Steamboat officers responded to 22 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 11 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.