Oil paintings exhibit at Steamboat Art Museum closes Aug. 27

The Steamboat Art Museum will host a public reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, for more than 200 paintings.

The event at 807 Lincoln Ave. will be one of the last chances to see the paintings created during this summer’s Oil Painters of America’s 31st National Exhibition of Traditional Oils.

Selected from over 2,000 entries, the exhibit features more than 30 works from group’s master painter’s division. All paintings are for sale. The exhibit closes Saturday, Aug. 27. For more, SteamboatArtMuseum.org.