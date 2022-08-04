Oil Painters of America at SAM

The Steamboat Art Museum at 807 Lincoln Ave. is offering a national exhibition featuring Oil Painters of America.

Returning to Steamboat after four years, the exhibition features more than 230 paintings, including Steamboat’s Chula Beauregard and Adam Zabel, whose paintings were selected for the exhibit from more than 1,900 entries.

One of the leading art organizations in the country with a membership of over 3,500 artists, Oil Painters of America is dedicated to preserving and promoting excellence in representational art. This exhibit will remain on display until Aug. 27. All paintings are available for purchase. Admission is free.