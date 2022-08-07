Ohana to host two custom print t-shirt events to support Mandala on the Yampa
This week, Ohana will host two live print events to help support Bud Werner Memorial Library’s Mandala on the Yampa.
During the live prints events, held at 843 Lincoln Ave., the shop will custom silkscreen Jill Bergman’s Mandala on the Yampa design onto attendees’ t-shirt of choice. The Mandala on the Yampa community sand painting design will be on the press from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, and Friday, Aug. 12, with $10 from each shirt purchase being donated to support the Drepung Loseling monks’ cultural residency at the library.
To learn more, go to steamboatlibrary.org/events/mandala-yampa/mandala-yampa-2022/liveprint1.
