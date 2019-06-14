Ohana T-shirt printing party to benefit Trail Maintenance Endowment Fund

Luke Dudley, owner of Ohana and Townies, prints a shirt.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Celebrate the beginning of summer and hiking season by supporting trails at a live printing happy hour at Townies.

Ohana’s will be live printing three of their favorite, trail-inspired designs — “Find Your Trail,” “Buffalo Pass” and new “Bike Combo” — which will be available for purchase. Of course, any happy hour wouldn’t be complete without beer or wine, which will also be offered. Fifty percent of all proceeds from all live print and drinks sells will be donated to the Trail Maintenance Endowment Fund.

The fund helps support nonmotorized trail and trailhead maintenance projects on public lands in Routt and Moffat counties.

The party starts at 4 p.m. Monday, June 17, at Ohana’s Townies location, 1744 Lincoln Ave. Parking is available at Townies and at the Steamboat Springs Community Center.

