Ohana, REPS partner on fundraiser

A t-shirt designed by and sold at Ohana will help support Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide. The shirt is meant to bring light and inspire hope. l Ohana/courtesy photo



Ohana and Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide have launched a fundraiser with shirts promoting hope and light sold at Ohana. Each time a shirt is purchased either in the Steamboat Springs retail store or online, the store will donate $5 to REPS.

The fundraiser began Feb. 1 and lasts all month, with a live print event Friday, Feb. 11 through Sunday, Feb. 13 during Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival.

Ohana owner Emily Dudley said the store partners with local nonprofits each month, and chose REPS this month because of the community’s recent struggle with an uptick in suicides.

“We, as a community, need to be very open about mental health and the wellness and support our fellow community members that might be going through a really tough time,” Dudley said. “It was such a hard year with suicide in our community and it’s so important to support something like REPS and help educate people that there are resources out there.”

REPS Executive Director Mindy Marriott said her vision for the shirt was to include a message of light, rays of hope and a path forward.

Using those messages, Dudley designed an interconnection of the root system in an aspen grove, rays of sunshine to display hope and a winding path showing forward movement toward a brighter and more hopeful future.

“It just creates more awareness and more education, and it keeps our community as safe as possible,” Marriott said of the fundraiser. “It’s obvious she put a lot of time and thought into it, and I just couldn’t be more grateful for this collaboration.”

While not everyone can or wants to take a suicide prevention training or volunteer, Marriott said purchasing a shirt is one way to help support the nonprofit.

“It’s ultimately going right back into our community and making a positive impact,” Marriott said.

To reach Alison Berg, call 970-871-4229 or email aberg@SteamboatPilot.com.