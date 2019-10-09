Ohana moving to more permanent location on Lincoln Avenue

Luke Dudley, co-owner of Ohana, works a a production space on the west side of Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — In 2015, Luke and Emily Dudley introduced Steamboat Springs to Ohana, a store with its own unique brand of fashion anchored by locally designed, hand-printed apparel and home goods inspired by the mountains, beach and an active lifestyle.

Now, the couple will be moving from its current location on Seventh Street into a permanent home at 843 Lincoln Ave. in the heart of downtown. The Dudleys said they are renovating the space, which was formerly home to the White Hart Gallery that closed late last month, and hope to have the store open in its new location by the end of the year.

“We are excited to own a space but also be amongst a lot of other iconic Steamboat shops and kind of have our own little piece of Steamboat history there,” Emily Dudley said. “We are really excited to bring some of the old charm back into the building and to celebrate what it has been in the past.”

Ohana is currently located on Seventh Street, with Townies, its production facility and event space, located west of downtown Steamboat at 1744 Lincoln Ave.

“Don’t worry, there will always be a place to grab your Ohana goods and local crafts,” said a flyer on the window of the current Ohana location.

The Steamboat business has a long track record of supporting local organizations. Ohana often features live printing demonstrations and fundraising collaborations that have previously benefited Routt County United Way, Partners in Routt County, Boys & Girls Club, Integrated Community, Steamboat Soccer Club, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, BookTrails, Strings School Days, Be The Match, Voyek Memorial and the Fly Gulch Schoolhouse, to name just a few. Ohana also works with the Free Concert Series and individuals in the Steamboat community who raise funds for various causes.

Ohana will host a live print event from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, for Steamboat Reading at Townies. October is dyslexia awareness month, and Ohana worked on the design with a Steamboat youth who has dyslexia.

