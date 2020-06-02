Officials to discuss reopening the community in Wednesday live panel

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Local officials will participate in a live panel discussion Wednesday to speak about reopening the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual discussion starts at 10:30 a.m., and panelists include Jason Lacy, Steamboat Springs City Council president; Beth Melton, Routt County commissioner; Scott Cowman, Routt County Environmental Health director; and Rebecca Bessey, Steamboat Springs planning director.

The panels are sponsored by the city of Steamboat Springs and Routt County in partnership with Steamboat Pilot & Today.

Editor Lisa Schlichtman will moderate the panel discussion, which will be available as a live video on Steamboat Pilot & Today’s Facebook page, on TV18, the local news station Comcast TV6 and on the city’s website.

To find the panels on the city’s website, go to steamboatsprings.net, click on “Agendas” and then look for the virtual town halls under the meetings listing and click on “View Media.” Videos of the panel discussions are also posted on SteamboatPilot.com/coronavirus.

Readers can send questions to news@steamboatpilot.com or covid@steamboatsprings.net.