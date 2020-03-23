Officials announce 5th positive COVID-19 case in Routt County

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County Department of Public Health announced a fifth positive case of COVID-19 in Routt County. The female, who is in her 30s, has been placed in isolation through a public health order.

People within her household are in quarantine, and other close contacts have been advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The first two cases, out-of-state visitors, recovered and have been released from quarantine. The third, a man in his 20s, remains in isolation, as does the fourth case, a man in his 80s.

Since Routt County started testing, it has conducted 108 tests with 47 test results pending with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, as of Sunday evening, according to county officials.