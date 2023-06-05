Officers serving warrant after a high-speed chase find man in possession of almost 10 grams of meth, according to police

A careless driver who eluded multiple law enforcement officers in a high-speed chase on Wednesday was arrested days later and found to be in possession of a large amount of meth, according to local law enforcement agencies.

The Routt County Sheriff’s Office reportedly engaged in a high-speed chase on U.S. Highway 40 but never caught up to the driver. Instead, officers issued a warrant for the man they believed to be driving the speeding vehicle.

During a traffic stop days after the chase, Steamboat Springs police arrested Casey Baverstock, 49, who had nearly 10 grams of meth on him at the time, according to police. With two felony charges related to the high-speed chase, Baverstock is now facing four felony charges.

According to the arrest affidavit issued by the Routt County Sheriff’s Office, a patrol sergeant was headed west May 31 on U.S. 40 by Milner and sitting in heavy traffic when a silver Dodge Ram passed him in a dangerous manner.

The person driving the Ram, later identified as Baverstock, reportedly passed three vehicles on the left side when it was unsafe to do so, though the area was marked as a legal passing zone.

The sergeant who witnessed Baverstock passing did not have his radar on at the time, but estimated the Ram was traveling 90 mph in a 65 mph zone while the rest of the cars in the road were stuck in traffic.

In the affidavit, the sergeant said he began to prepare for a crash based on how Baverstock was driving. The officer activated his emergency lights and tried to pull Baverstock over, but Baverstock allegedly increased his speed and passed multiple vehicles again, this time in a no passing zone, through Milner.

According to the affidavit, the sergeant tried to catch up to Baverstock and, at some points, reached speeds over 100 mph. However, the affidavit says that Baverstock continued to pull away from the officer.

“Baverstock was actively endangering people’s lives,” the officer wrote in the affidavit as he reported that Baverstock illegally passed several more vehicles.

The report shows that on his way into Steamboat, Baverstock also drove by a Routt County Sheriff’s deputy, nearly getting into a head-on collision. The deputy then advised the patrol sergeant that Baverstock was still about a mile and a half in front of him.

The affidavit adds that a Steamboat Springs police officer tried to aid the sergeant in stopping Baverstock, but failed to do so.

Another arrest affidavit from Steamboat Springs Police Department details how officers performed a traffic stop on Baverstock on Saturday, knowing there was a warrant out for his arrest from the May 31 incident.

While arresting Baverstock, police allegedly found him in possession of 9.7 grams of methamphetamine.

Colorado Law constitutes any possession of methamphetamine over four grams as a Class 4 felony and considers a person possessing any amount over seven grams as having the intent to distribute, making it a Class 3 felony.

Baverstock also faces two felonies and three misdemeanors related to his alleged role in the high-speed chase. The two felonies are for vehicle eluding, and the misdemeanors are for reckless driving and speeding 40 mph over the speed limit.