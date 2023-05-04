Off the Beaten Path hosts book signing Friday

Justin Kaliszewski will hold a book signing for his work, “The Adventures of Larry Wampler: The Case of the Koreatown Car Jumper” from 3-6 p.m. Friday, May 5, at the Off the Beaten Path.

The book is described as a satirical exploration of race and homelessness. The action begins when the book’s main character, Wampler, is hired by a Korean mobster to track down the person who jumped in front of the cars of his wife and daughter in an effort to shake them down for cash bribes. Friday’s event will be a chance to meet the author and have a copy signed.

According to the author’s website, Kaliszewski is an award-winning artist, avid adventurer and the creator of Outlaw Yoga. An athlete, philanthropist and activist, he is the author of “The Outlaw Protocol: How to Live as an Outlaw Without Becoming a Criminal,” and the children’s picture book, “The Adventures of Babu: From There to Here.”