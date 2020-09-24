Off-road rollover: The Record for Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020

Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020

3:30 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a suspicious person at Central Park Drive and Pine Grove Road.

2:15 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters received a report of a small grass fire in the 2500 block of Elkins Lane. The flames were quickly extinguished.

3:43 p.m. Steamboat Fire Rescue medics received a report of a man who rolled an off-highway vehicle near Routt County Road 129. The man said he was uninjured.

6:11 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of shots fired near the Spring Creek Trail.

6:42 p.m. Deputies received a report of a theft at Routt County Road 14 and Colorado Highway 131.

6:54 p.m. Deputies were called about a suspicious person at the U.S. Post Office in Yampa.

7:19 p.m. Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to someone using a charcoal grill outside a house at Oak Ridge Circle and Bell Avenue. Because that type of grill is not allowed under current fire restrictions, firefighters made the residents extinguish the flame.

