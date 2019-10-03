October Super Fun Steamboat Show dresses up, raises funds for Bust of Steamboat

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Super Fun Steamboat Show’s October spectacle, also known as the fifth annual Super Fun Super Early Halloween Extravaganza, is set for Saturday, Oct. 5.

The evening’s skits, songs, dances and scary movies are all new material and will be even more interactive and costume-oriented than usual. The show features an audience costume contest with prizes, including a $50 gift card to Storm Peak Brewing Co. as well as a drawing for a season ski pass.

The Super Fun Steamboat Show is celebrating Breast Cancer Awareness Month by donating all optional donations collected during the evening to the nonprofit Bust of Steamboat.

The Bust of Steamboat, or the Yampa Valley Breast Cancer Awareness Project, raises funds to assist women in Routt and Moffat counties with breast cancer prevention and treatment.

If you go What: Super Fun Steamboat Show

When: 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5

Where: Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave.

Cost: Donations support Bust of Steamboat

According to The Bust of Steamboat’s website, since the group was established in 2000, it’s paid for mammograms, wellness visits, biopsies and some treatment costs for uninsured and underinsured individuals fighting breast cancer. The group also has contributed funds toward a chemotherapy chair and an MRI machine, facilitated the creation of hats and scarves by community members for patients and other projects.

The Super Fun show begins at 8 p.m. and is recommended for those 18 years and older.

