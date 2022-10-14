Events planned for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Routt County commissioners proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in effort to increase awareness and education in the community.

“I’m looking forward to not having to do these proclamations anymore,” said Graham Hackett, Social Change Program director at Advocates of Routt County. The concern is that we are backsliding … During the COVID era, we experienced a 71% spike in crisis calls on our confidential safe line. Unfortunately, despite the fact that the pandemic has subsided, these rates did not return to pre-pandemic levels, which means we are facing an increase in crisis calls in general.”

Advocates is offering a handful of events through the month for the community to learn more and support survivors.

Proactive members of the community can take part in “CORE Knowledge” training, which will take place Monday, Oct. 17, through Thursday, Oct. 20. Participants will be educated about the nature and scope of relationship violence and training on how to prevent and respond to it.

Chelsie Holmes, confidential services program director at Advocates, will present the Dynamics of Domestic Violence at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Hayden Community Center and Oct. 25 at the Oak Creek Library.

Additionally, there is a Domestic Violence Awareness Month display featuring titles that offer a deeper understanding of relationships abuse at Off the Beaten Path bookstore. For more about Domestic Violence Awareness Month or Advocates’ events throughout October, email Graham Hackett at graham@advocatesrc.org .