Obituary: Thomas Macon Grayson

Thomas Macon Grayson

Mar. 11, 1948 – Dec. 10, 2018

Tom passed peacefully after long battle with poor health. He is survived by his daughter Christie Grayson of IL; two sisters Betty Dickey of Steamboat Springs, CO and Joyce Adcock of Thayer IL; Nephews Dwain Dickey and family of FL; Steve Adcock and family of MO; David Adcock and family of IL; Nieces Carol Mckinney and family of IL and Allison Helmrick and family of IL, and Theresa Dickey of CO.

Tom moved to Steamboat Springs in 2005 and lived with his nephews Darin and Doug Dickey. They both preceded him in death this passed year. Tom served in the US Navy in Vietnam. Tom’s greatest passions were basketball and fishing. Tom’s ashes will be sent to Illinois and there will be memorial serve there.