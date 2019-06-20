Obituary: Raymond Carl Reynolds

November 23, 1930- June 3, 2019

Ray Reynolds, formerly of Craig passed away June 3 2019 at the age 88 in Bountiful UT. He is survived by his wife Karen Reynolds of Bountiful UT.Dorothy Wescott Reynolds of Craig CO, the mother of his three grown children: Debra Reynolds of Brighton, CO; Jeff(Anita) Reynolds of Craig CO; and Sharon Reynolds of Mesa AZ.

Ray is survived by 9 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying such things as hunting, fishing and golf. His greatest passion other than his family was aviation, earning his private pilot’s license in 1966.

Ray was dearly loved and will be sorely missed.