Obituary: Milton Newton Kitchens

Milton Newton Kitchens

July 14, 1932 – February 8, 2023

July 14,1932 – February 8, 2023

Milton Newton Kitchens was born to Henry Harrison Kitchens and Myrtle LaViene Kitchens in Hayden, Colorado on July 14, 1932. He grew up, as the youngest of 7 brothers and sisters in the town of Mount Harris. There, they had a very adventurous childhood. He attended Hayden Union High School and graduated as the Valedictorian of the class of 1951. He made all conference Football his senior year, was Class Vice President and a Wrestler. Milton joined Army in 1952, He served in the Korean War where he received a Bronze Service Star. Upon returning home he started work in the Oil Fields, working in many western states. He returned to Hayden with his family in 1970 and begun working in the Coal Mines. He retired from Pittsburg and Midway Coal company in Oak Creek sometime in the late 80’s. Milton absolutely loved to fish and could always be found on the Yampa River or at the Marvine Lakes with this beloved Wife, Daughters and Son in Law. He never missed a Hayden High School volleyball, track, or cheerleading event of his 3 daughters. He was a very talented artist, bringing home many grand champion ribbons from the Routt County Fair for years and years. As most will recall, His Hayden home was located in the very center of Hayden, A house that was deemed Historical. He will be deeply missed by all. Milton is survived by his wife, Mayette V. Kitchens. His 3 daughters Iva L. Marisette, Margaret Lynn Stees, Jannie Marie Brenner and his Son in Law Michael Howard Stees. His 6 Grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. A celebration of his life will be held for his family and friends with a float down the Yampa River this summer.