Obituary: Gil Basilio

Gil Basilio

Provided Photo

February 16, 1971 – January 21, 2023

Gil Edward Basilio passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the age of 51 after losing his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by close friends and family. Gil was born on February 16, 1971 in the Philippines to LTC Gil D. Basilio and Dr. Florida Basilio. He spent his childhood in Columbus, GA.

He graduated with honors from Georgia Southern University in 1994 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance. He moved to Steamboat Springs, CO shortly after graduation and spent the remainder of his adult life out west. His love for the outdoors which included snowboarding, fishing, paddle boarding, camping, boating, rafting, diving, and golf was only matched by the love he had for his friends and his beloved dogs, Greta and Sweets. He lived his life to the fullest as he traveled the world, embraced the artistic and musical communities, shared his love and passion for food, and showed kindness, love, support, and compassion with every individual he touched along the way. Gil was more than words can describe, and to say the least, he was an amazing son, brother, uncle, and friend.

He is preceded in death by his father, LTC Gil D. Basilio. He is survived by Dr. Florida Basilio (mother), Christian Basilio (brother), Feoderis “Iris” Basilio Sebert (sister), Kaitlyn “Elise” Basilio (niece), Ethan Sebert (nephew), Elin Sebert (niece), and Sweets (dog).

Our family would like to thank the medical team at UCHealth and all of Gil’s friends for the care and compassion they showed Gil in his final days. They shared smiles, laughter, memories, music, and great meals. We are truly heartbroken, but are able to find peace knowing he is no longer suffering nor in pain.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at Holy Name Catholic Church on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 2 PM followed by a 4-10 PM Celebration of Life at Olympian Hall, Steamboat Springs, CO.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up to support the Basilio family during this difficult time. Donations may be made through the GoFundMe link: