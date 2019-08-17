Obituary: Dirk Neal Vanatta

Dirk Neal Vanatta September 30, 1968- July 30, 2019

Dirk Vanatta passed away July 30, 2019 in his home in Steamboat Springs, CO unexpectedly.

Dirk was born on September 30, 1968 to Philip and Verla Vanatta in Steamboat Springs, CO and lost his dad in a car accident just before he was born. His step-dad Larry Brown married Verla when Dirk was two years old and became the father that Dirk came to know. Dirk lived in Steamboat all of his life except for one year. He graduated from Steamboat Springs high school in 1987 and attended one year of college at Mesa in Grand Junction in 1989.

Following his one year at Mesa, Dirk joined the Sheraton Hotel family in the summer of 1984 and worked in the hotel as a concierge during the winter months and the mountain golf course during the summer months. He was at the Sheraton for 33 years and in 2016 selected as the employee of the year.

In 1990, he joined his brother Lonny to guide for Vanatta Outfitters during the fall months and was with them until the fall of 2017. Most recently, Dirk was involved with a self-owned property management company that managed properties for home owners who reside in Steamboat part-time.

The outdoors turned out to be Dirk’s life-long passion and it began very early. His first camping trip at age 6 was an overnight excursion in Stehley Park on Butcher Knife Creek with his step dad Larry Brown. And his grandpa Alex Chura continued to prime the outdoor pump with many fishing trips and several target practice outings on the shooting range.

His life interests turned out to be hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, four wheeling, and golfing with a heavy emphasis on hunting.deer, elk, moose, bear, mountain lions.almost anything that moves.

Dirk is survived by his mother and stepdad Verla and Larry Brown, his brother Lonny, his step-daughter Jordan Broyhill, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A “Celebration of Life” memorial service will be held at Vanatta baseball field located at the base of Howelsen Hill on Sunday, August 25th at 10:00 a.m. All are welcome to participate in the celebration of Dirk’s amazing life.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dirk Vanatta’s Memorial Fund at Yampa Valley Bank 600 S. Lincoln Ave. Steamboat Springs, CO 80487 that will be directed to two charities important to Dirk – Sunshine Kids Foundation and the Routt County Humane Society.

Please bring your own chair.