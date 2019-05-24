Obituary: David Elliott Street, M.D. F.A.C.S.

Courtesy photo

November 20, 1935- March 18, 2019

David was born to Joseph Dewey Street and Arline Elliott Street, and raised in Bozeman, MT. He attended Longfellow Elementary School and was an active member of the local neighborhood “gang” that enjoyed camping, building trenches in a neighborhood lot, and generally keeping each other out of trouble. Skiing and Ski racing was his passion during elementary, jr. high and high school years. He lettered all four high school years and was the Montana State 4-Way Combined Champion in his junior and senior years. He represented Montana in the Jr. Nationals his last two years of high school, and in 1952 was tenth in Giant Slalom in the nation.

He quit racing when he attended college a Montana State University to pursue his studies in pre-med. While in college he was an active member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity and was president of the MSU Student Body his senior year.

He became engaged to his longtime sweetheart, Karen Keyes, and they were married the summer following graduation in 1957. After a short honeymoon, they traveled to New Orleans, LA, where he attended four years of medical school at Tulane University. After graduation in 1961, they moved to Wichita, KS, where he began his internship and 4-year surgical residency at St. Francis Regional Medical Center. Their son, Brian David was born that first year in Wichita, and sister Lauralyn Kaye was adopted during the final year of residency in 1966.

Following his surgical residency, he accepted a one-year fellowship at the Lahey Clinic in Boston where he worked with some of America’s surgical giants at the time. His two future senior partners in Wichita called and invited him to join them as the senior “trio” in the newly formed Wichita Surgical Group. Later to be known as Wichita Surgical Specialists.

Two and one-half years after starting practice, he was drafted into the US Army Medical Corps during the Viet Nam Conflict, and served as Chief of Surgery at Noble Army Hospital. Ft. McClellan, AL with the rank of lieutenant colonel.

He returned to Wichita following completion of his military commitment and re-engaged with is surgical partners. Thus, began a growing surgical group, which upon David’s retirement nearly 30 years later, had grown to 37 associates. During those years he served as chairman of the Surgical Section of Wesley Medical Center, President of Wesley’s Medical Staff, President of the Kansas Division of American Cancer Society, and was a member of the Board of Directors of the Sedgwick County Medical Society.

Teaching the science and craft of surgery was an integral part of his surgical practice from the beginning. He loved teaching and, in 1988 was recognized with the Thor Jaeger, M.D. award as the outstanding educator for the entire University of Kansas School of Medicine. That same year he served as Grand Marshall for the graduating medical class. He retired in 1996 and moved with his family to Steamboat Springs in 2002, a community they had grown to love and appreciate.

As a youth, he was active in the Boy Scouts of America and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. In later years he received the regional Silver Beaver Award for long time service to the scouting movement.

Early after the move to Steamboat Springs, he applied and was accepted as an Ambassador with the Ski Corp, helping visitors enjoy ski tours, serving hot chocolate from the chuck wagon in Gondola Square, answering questions at the Information Center, or working in Lost & Found. Being the “people person” he was, his 8 years in this role were some of his most enjoyable and memorable.

David is survived by his wife of 61 years, Karen, son Brian David (Birgit), Daughter Lauralyn Kaye (Jeffrey) Holmes, six grandchildren: Lena, Hannah, Quentin and Noah Street; Cody Holmes and Heather Holmes (Freddie) Hotz; four great grandchildren: Freddie, Jr., Alexis, Janie, and Dominic Hotz.

Memorials have been established with St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, PO Box 770722, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487 and the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Arlington, VA 22202.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 9th & Oak, at 11 a.m., followed by a lunch/reception at the Methodist church across the street. If you think you will be attending, please email Karen Street at 1karenstreet@gmail.com Please state the number of people & whether you’ll attend the service & luncheon or service only. This information is needed no later than June 10, 2019.