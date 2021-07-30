Obituary: Winton Brophy

Winton Brophy

September 23, 1937 – June 10, 2021

Winton Avery (Murphey) Brophy passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at age 83. She is survived by her three children Bethany Aurin, Duncan Craighead, and Kerry Lloyd, three grandchildren, a long-haired chihuahua named Paco, and several nieces and nephews. Winton was born in New York City and grew up in Stamford, CT and South Salem, NY before spending a year at the University of Colorado. Her roommate was from Steamboat Springs, and she fell in love with the community at her first visit. Winton returned to New York after her freshman year determined to get back to Colorado.

Following the death of her first husband, Robert “Bobby” Craighead, Winton married Frank Brophy and fulfilled her dream of returning to Colorado. Together, they purchased Vista Verde Ranch in Clark and spent the next 20 years transforming the property from a working cattle ranch into a world-class guest ranch offering horseback riding, pack trips in the Zirkel Wilderness Area, hot air ballooning, whitewater rafting, and weekly sing-alongs with Winton on the guitar.

A devoted church member, Winton spent many years in the choir at St. Paul’s Episcopal. In addition to being a talented musician with a beautiful voice, Winton was also an artist, writer, gardener, and horsewoman who loved the outdoors and animals of all shapes and sizes. She will be remembered for having a big heart, an adventurous spirit, and bringing love and light into every life she encountered.