Obituary: William Yeagher

March 21, 1943 – April 13, 2023

The journey of William Aloysious Yeagher III began March 21, 1943 in Wethersfield, CT. As a teenager a shotgun accident left him with a sizable hole in his left calf- hence began the legend of Gimp. By some accounts Bill was a hell-raiser at an early age. He acquired a lifetime of many loyal friends from Boston to Florida. Driving a hot Triumph Bill landed in Aspen in 1966 with his running mate Gus. Bill returned to the east coast for a short time and that is where he met his amazing wife, Diana. They moved back to Aspen and began a lifetime together of love, challenges and devotion. Their twin daughters, Lydia and Alyessa, were born in 1970. Alyessa passed away in 2018, the heartbreak of losing a daughter and sister was palpable.Billy and Diana would have celebrated our 52nd wedding anniversary on April 19, 2023. The family moved to Steamboat in 1971. Billy began a big game outfitting business in 1976 with Diana as the cook and with the little ladies in tow. Their company, Backcountry Outfitter, Bill ran for 31 years was hugely successful and saying he was damn good at what he did would be an understatement. Lion hunting and trips to Mexico were their winter pursuits. Billy made a lot of good friends, and influenced others in most interesting ways. He is loved and missed.

He passed away from leukemia on April 13, 2023.

He is survived by his wife Diana, incredible daughter Lydia, son-in-law Robert Edson, grandchildren, Blake and Annika. His daughter Mary and two sisters in CT. And his beloved dog, Cash.

The funeral will be held Saturday, April 22, at 11:00am at the Steamboat Christian Center with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers the following organizations would be grateful for your donations: N.W. Colorado Boys and Girls Clubs, Hospice of Steamboat.