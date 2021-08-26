Obituary: William Rogers

William Rogers

Provided Photo

William Rogers

May 21, 1943 – August 19, 2021

William Dale “Bill” Rogers, a retired mechanic and lifelong resident of the Yampa Valley, died peacefully on August 19, 2021 in Craig, CO at the age of 78. Bill is survived by his sister Linda Anthony and brother-in-law Calvin Anthony; his children, Duane and Bruce Rogers and Joy Bachem; his grandchildren, April Rogers, Kryssi (Hinkle) Soule, Sami (Hinkle) Sauls and Billy Hinkle; and his 17 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Ruby and Wilbur (Dick) Rogers and brothers Harry and Jerry Rogers.

Bill was born on May 21, 1943 in Oak Creek, CO the second of three sons. He graduated from Hayden High in 1961 and married Janice Grammer with whom he had four children. He worked hard as a mechanic and truck driver and retired from Routt County Road and Bridge as a Crusher Foreman. Bill was an avid outdoorsman and rancher, he enjoyed raising livestock, fishing and camping with his children and grandchildren. He was a great storyteller and loved to share his experiences of growing up in the west, ranching and farming. He was a spiritual man and became involved with many church activities including the local food bank. He was a caring father and friend and a dedicated worker who was always willing to lend a hand where he could. Bill will be deeply missed by his family and friends and all who knew him. Funeral Services are scheduled for August 28, at 1pm at the Church of Destiny in Craig, CO.