Obituary: William M McKellar

William M McKellar

William M

McKellar

October 4, 1950 – March 6, 2021

William Mather McKellar, “Wild Bill”, age 70 of Steamboat Springs, Colorado passed away on Saturday March 6, 2021 surrounded by his loving family and many of his close friends. He was born October 4, 1950 in Dallas, Texas to Ed and Alice McKellar. Bill grew up in Beaumont, Texas and Westport, Connecticut graduating from Staples HS in Westport, in 1969. He attended the University of Texas where he met his wife of nearly 45 years, Michele (King) McKellar. After a few years of living life to the fullest, Bill attended the University of Wyoming Law School, graduating in 1982. At the time of his death, Bill had been a licensed attorney in both Wyoming and Colorado for 39 years.

Bill was a well-respected, successful litigation attorney and mediator in Wyoming and Colorado. He was a true western gentleman who loved the law, helping people and mentoring other lawyers. A colleague recently said: “Bill was a class act all the way. The integrity of our profession and devotion to the Rule of Law took precedence, for Bill, over the issues or interests of any one case. He was firm, compassionate, professional and an accomplished trial lawyer. As a mediator he also was able to understand and evaluate both sides of a case, identify the soft underbelly of each side’s perspective, and work to bring the case to resolution.” Bill enhanced the practice of law by serving as President of the Laramie County Bar Association and President of the Wyoming Trial Lawyers Association. He was admitted to the Shoshone and Arapahoe Tribal Court and helped to reestablish Defense Lawyers of Wyoming (DLAW). In 1990, Bill was awarded the rank of Advocate by the American Board of Trial Advocates.

The Family would like to give special thanks to the nurses and doctors at YVMC and Dr. Joann Grace & Emily Henderson from Northwest Colorado Health Hospice for their care, compassion and support. Donations may be made to LiftUp of Routt County or Heeling Friends Inc. Please visit https://www.yampavalleyfh.com/obituary/william-bill-mckellar for the full obituary.