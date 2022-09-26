Obituary: William Juska

William Juska

Provided Photo

July 1, 1941 – September 14, 2022

Living the dream between Estero, Florida and Steamboat Springs, Colorado, William (Bill) Juska, 81, passed away September 14th at his home in Steamboat Springs, Colorado after a long battle with Chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Bill was always a pleasant and calming person, so it was quite fitting he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones. He loved to play golf and only recently retired his skis, He was a constant reminder of strength, perseverance, and living life to the fullest.

Over the years, Bill spent time in New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Washington DC, Georgia, Estero Florida, and Steamboat Springs, Colorado. He always enjoyed a few bourbons on the rocks, playing golf, skiing the greatest trails in the US, and acquiring an impressive collection of carnival glass. Whether he was enjoying the sun while playing a round of golf or cheering on the Alabama Crimson Tide to (another) National Championship, Bill Juska was a constant source of smiles, laughs and warmth to those around him.

Born July 1,1941 to Edward Juska and Helen Hallmyer in Township of Neptune in Monmouth Co, New Jersey. Bill was raised in Spring Lake Heights, NJ, and then went to University of Maryland, where he graduated as a real Terps fan until he met Gail and became an avid Alabama “Roll Tide” fan.

Bill is survived by; his wife of 30 years, Gail Eulenstein; son Steven Juska (Alison) of North Wales, PA; daughter Sharon Juska Bathurst (Doug) of West Deptford, NJ. Bill also shared the joy of fatherhood to Gail’s children Donna Widmaier (Ralph) of Estero, FL, Terri LaBarge (Cliff) of Birmingham, AL, and Scott Monroe (Vicki) of Smyrna, GA. Bill is also survived by 12 grandchildren: Sydney Juska, Alexa Juska, Lily Juska, and Ella Juska; Rachel Bathurst and Audrey Bathurst; Kevin Widmaier, Lauren Widmaier Linville, Meghan Widmaier, Connor LaBarge, Garrett LaBarge, and Ainslee Monroe; 2 great-grandsons: Michael and Mark Widmaier; his brothers Ed Juska (Fruitland, FL), and Tom Juska (Crystal City, VA). Bill was predeceased in death by his father and mother, his older brother John Juska and his sister, Sue Juska Pringle.

Bill was blessed to have many friends in both Colorado and Florida. A celebration of his life will be held later in Estero, FL at Pelican Sound Golf & River Club, and in Philadelphia, PA..

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local Hospice organization.

Arrangements are in the care of the Yampa Valley Funeral Home.