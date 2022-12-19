Obituary: William Homer
July 21, 1988 – November 10, 2022
Beloved Son, Father, Grandson, Brother, Fiance, Nephew, Cousin, and friend of so many went home to join the Lord on November 10, 2022. All who knew him are saddened by his unexpected passing.
His hometown was Steamboat Springs where he attended both SoRoCo and Steamboat Springs High Schools. He was a gifted mechanic and his interests included golfing, gaming, riding snowmobiles and atvs, camping, hunting, and his trucks. He treasured spending time with his friends and family and loved doing anything involving the great outdoors.
His greatest accomplishment in life was the birth of his daughter, Audri Homer, now seven years old. William loved sharing his life’s experiences and adventures with her. Through her his legacy of love and light will live on.
A Memorial Service will be held in the Spring/Summer of 2023. If you wish to contribute towards William’s memorial service, or help with his daughter’s future care and education, a Go Fund Me has been established in his name.
