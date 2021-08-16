Obituary: William David Paxton IV

William David

Paxton IV

January 21, 1950 – July 26, 2021

William D. (Bill) Paxton, age 71, formerly of Oak Creek, CO passed away at his home in Page, NE on July 26, 2021. He was born in Oak Creek on January 21, 1950 to William and Mary Paxton where he was born and raised. He attended school in Oak Creek where he had 12 years of perfect attendance (there was no Kindergarten at that time) and graduated from Soroco High School in 1968. He moved to Texas to work for his uncle in the air conditioning and heating business. He enjoyed bull riding and saddle broncs from an early age and when he could no longer ride, enjoyed watching and keeping up with all the riders.

After he returned to Colorado, he was involved with various activities including Routt County Sheriff’s Posse, the Oak Creek Volunteer Fire Department and United Mine Workers Union. After suffering a massive stroke in 1988, he was unable to return to work but didn’t let that slow him down. He spent his time helping at the Oak Creek Liquor Store and Spiros Trading Post, owned by Virginia Frihauf. Bill and Virginia married on September 17, 1994 and made Oak Creek their home until moving to Page in July of 2020.

He was a great outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish, taking once-in-a-lifetime hunts for moose and caribou and fishing in Alaska for salmon and halibut. The best parts about his hunts was his ability to cook them up! He enjoyed his yard work and gardening. He enjoyed having company and serving up smoked ribs, Pico de gallo and fish fries.

Bill was a hardworking man full of humility and integrity. He never backed down from a challenge and often times saw them as opportunities. His optimism and hard-working attitude were an inspiration as was his faith. His grandkids were his pride and joy and he enjoyed attending their activities.

Bill is survived by his wife, Virginia of Page, NE, daughters, Nicole (Kevin) Bachmeier of Everett, WA, Melanie Stroup (Dan Hess), of Chappell, NE, Deeann (Mike) Wood of Chambers, NE, Kristine (Mark) Schlabs of Hill City, SD, 10 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 4 brothers, Otto of Denver, CO, Glenn (Debi) of Anthem, AZ, Jim (Christy) of LaPorte, CO and Ed Paxton of Oak Creek, CO; 4 sisters, Eunice (Mike) Linton of Craig, CO, Mary Fuchs (Doug Heimsoth) of Sweet Springs, MO, Sharon Talley of St. Louis, MO and Chris Walker of Texas as well as numerous other family and friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, brothers-in-law Larry Fuchs and Clinton Talley and sister-in-law Penney Paxton. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 13, 2021, at the Oak Creek Cemetery.