Obituary: William “Bill” Myer

October 2, 1947 – May 21, 2021

William B. Myer “Bill” passed away on May 21st, surrounded by family and loved ones at his home in Phoenix, AZ, after a 10 month battle with terminal cancer. He was born Oct. 2, 1947, to Polly and Bud Myer in Casper, Wyoming.

After completing his education in Casper, Wyoming, Bill graduated from the University of Wyoming with a Business Administration degree. He worked as an investment advisor, before becoming a Taco Bell franchise investor in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, where he raised his family. Upon selling the franchise, he invested in multiple companies, most recently Arizona Organix.

Having never met a stranger, Bill was known for his generous smile and big personality. He was preceded in death by his parents, Polly and Bud Myer as well as his brother, Mike. He is survived by his wife, Joan and sons Mark and Stephanie (wife) Myer and Ben Myer, all of Phoenix.

In lieu of flowers, Bill requested a donation be made to the Maricopa Animal Shelter in his memory, and that of his beloved dog, Lady who was by his side to the end.