Obituary: Wesley Bernard Riewe

Wesley Bernard Riewe

Provided Photo

April 28, 1937 – February 21, 2023

Wesley Bernard Riewe 85 was born April 28, 1937 in Breckenridge, Minn. to Benhard and Norma (Blume) Riewe.

He was married 64 years to Doris (Wittrock), they have 3 children Jeanette, Myron and Eileen. Three Grandchildren Jimmy, Jacob, Jason and Brandon Stahl who also called him Grandpa.

Wesley is survived by his brothers Howard and Jerome and three Nephews Jim, Jerry and David and great Nephews and Niece’s. Wesley was proceeded in death by his parents and Grandson Jimmy who no doubt met his Grandpa in a fishing boat and trolled across the great Lakes to Heaven’s Gate.

Wesley was baptized and Confirmed in the Lutheran Church. Graduated from West Central School of Agriculture in Morris Minn. After graduation he worked for a farmer before moving to Sidney Neb. to work in his Dad’s Skelley Service station.

In Sidney Neb. is where he met Doris and was married.

He also worked at Humphrey’s Auto parts in Sidney. Then moved to Boulder Colo. to work for Ball Brothers making core planes for IBM computers. In 1967 they bought a house in Longmont, Colo. Then he worked at Canyon Valley Elect. in Loveland Colo. until they sold to T.I.C. The Industrial Company in Steamboat Springs Colo. where he worked as a warehouse manager. Moving with the company he lived in Steamboat Springs and Grand Junction from 1980-1994. When he retired and moved back to Longmont he worked 2 1/2 years for PLS building houses in Longmont and Loveland.

Wesley loved the hunting, camping, and fishing trips he took with family and friends.

Wesley also treasured the good company of wonderful neighbors all these years.

Wesley lost his 7 year fight of Leukemia and passed February 21, 2023

In lieu of flowers Please donate to Mount Olive Lutheran Church trustees fund or T R U Hospice care.