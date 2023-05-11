Obituary: Virginia S. “Ginny” Campbell
September 10, 1930 – April 25, 2023
Virginia was born to Sophia A. and Bruno J. Quadri in Northbrook Illinois and was the youngest of three children. She graduated high school in 1948 and attended the Chicago Institute of Art before meeting and marrying Omar M. Campbell in 1951. The couple moved to Idaho briefly and then to Delta Colorado in 1952, on to Montrose and finally to Steamboat Springs in 1961. A lifelong artist, she also enjoyed the outdoors and gardening. She is survived by her sister Rita Robar of Florida and her son Omar E. Campbell of Longmont Colorado. She will be interred at the Cedar Hill cemetery in Ouray Colorado. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for voluntary donations be made to the Routt County Humane Society in her name.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.