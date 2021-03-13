Obituary: Vikki Miller
September 3, 1945 – February 22, 2021
Ishfalama Nanih Waiya
Vikki (born Vikki Ann Smith) was born on September 3rd, 1945 in Durant, Oklahoma. She died on February 22nd, 2021 in Yuma, Arizona. She was preceded in death by mother, Mary; siblings, Terry and Don; and eldest daughter, Nikki. She was survived by siblings, John and Betty; daughter, Dominique; and grandchildren, Kayla, Ashley, and Isis.
Vikki’s life was beset by a great deal of adversity and hardship, the consequence of both circumstances and choices. While polite crowds might call her “unique”, those who most intimately understood her strong-will and spontaneous nature might instead offer that beneath and beyond her stubbornness was a determination to survive, and to live life on her own terms. While her strong-will and spontaneous nature created some of the greatest difficulties of her life, they also provided her with her own sense of freedom.
Vikki was resourceful, tenacious, and vivacious. She was free-spirited, charming, and loved to share in humor. Her life was not a conventional one, but it was her own, and she lived and expressed life with that understanding. In that, she sought to cultivate joy, even through the difficulties of her experiences, and she continuously reached out to touch, hold, and know life, and to share and express her love in all the ways she was capable. In all the ways she could, she sought to be a light unto herself in this world.
The Lost Girls
i don’t remember when
the girl of myself turned her back
and walked away, that girl
whose thin arms
once held this body
and refused to work too hard
or listen in school, said the hell
then and turned,
that dark child,
that laughter and weeper
without shame, who turned
and skipped away.
and that other one
gone from me
and me
not even starting to knot
in vein or joint,
that curving girl
i loved to love with,
who danced away
the leather of red high heels
and thin legs, dancing
like stopping would mean
the end of the world
and it does.
we go on
or we don’t,
knowing about our inner woman
and when they left us
like we were bad
mothers or lovers
who wronged ourselves.
some days it seems
one of them is watching,
a shadow
at the edge of woods
with loose hair
clear down the back
and arms with dark moles
crossed before the dress i made
with my two red hands.
you there, girl, take my
calloused hand.
i’m going to laugh and weep
tonight, quit all my jobs and
i mean it this time,
do you believe me? i’m going to
put on those dancing shoes
and move til i can’t stand
it anymore,
then touch myself clear down
to the sole of each sweet foot.
that’s all
the words i need,
not poems, not that talking
mother
i was with milk and stories
peeking in at night,
but that lover of the moon
dancing outside
when no one looks,
all right, then,
even when they do,
and kissing each leaf of trees
and squash,
and loving all
the girls and women
i have always been.
– Linda Hogan
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User