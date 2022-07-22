Obituary: Vikki Lufkin-Franz

Vikki Lufkin-Franz

December 2, 1953 – January 1, 2022

Vikki Lufkin Franz, 69, passed away from cancer on January 1, 2022 in Elbert, Colorado at the home of her son, Jess Franz and daughter-in-law. She passed peacefully with her children and her dog beside her.

Vikki was born in Steamboat Springs, Colorado on December 2, 1953 to Don and Eleanor (Sally) Lufkin. She attended Steamboat Springs High School and graduated with the class of 1972. She attended University of Northern Colorado in Greeley for 2 years before returning home to Steamboat. She lived in Steamboat until after Kent’s death when she moved to the front range to be closer to her kids.

Vikki was raised on the family ranch out on “The Mesa”. She married Tate Tellier in 1975 and had two children Lisa Eleanor and Patrick “Jesse”. They later divorced and she married Kent Franz, they were married until his death in 2014. She was active in the Colorado Cattlewomen’s Association and also worked for the Visiting Nurse Association and Routt County Hospice. She loved working at the hospital, Visiting Nurse, and Hospice. Vikki got incredible joy in her many animals that she cared for, snowshoeing behind her house and many trips to the family cabin. She treasured her friends and co-workers, but most of all she treasured her family and her grandson, William “Riley” Franz. She also had a very special relationship with Dominick Vineyard (Nick).

Preceding her in death were her parents, Donald C. Lufkin and Eleanor “Sally” Willis Lufkin, her husband, Kent L. Franz, her half-sister, Patti Brunner Childs (Earl), her half-brother, Billy Wayne Brunner, both of Bishop, California. She is survived by her children, Lisa E. Franz, Wheatridge, Colorado and her partner of many years (David), her son Patrick Jesse Franz (Kassi) of Elbert, Colorado, her sister, Donna Lufkin Vineyard, Dayton, Wyoming and her grandchildren William Riley, Kache and Kendyl Ryff.

A celebration of her life is planned for August 6th, 2022 at 1:30 the United Methodist Church in Steamboat Springs. Reception to follow.