Obituary: Van Young

Van Young

Provided Photo

April 21, 1961 – April 18, 2022

Van Lynn Young, 60, of Hayden, CO, passed away on April 18, 2022.

Van was born on April 21, 1961, in Bakersfield, CA to parents Lynn Young, JR. and Joy Baldwin. Van moved to Holbrook, AZ when he was 4 years old and graduated from Holbrook High School (Go Roadrunners) in 1980. Van Joined the Amy National Guard June of 1981. Van married his first wife Lorraine Tohtsoni on January 7, 1985. Van and Lorraine moved to the Phoenix, AZ Metrepolitan area. Van and Lorraine had two children, Greg and Brad. Van supported his family as a pressman at the Arizona Republic for 20 plus years.

Van moved to beautiful Steamboat Springs, CO in 2009-2010 after accepting a job as a pressman with the Steamboat Pilot Newspaper.

Van met his devoted wife Pamela Reid in June of 2013, they married on February 6, 2015.

Van at the time of his passing was employed by SST (Steamboat Springs Transit) as a Transit Driver. Van took great pride in his job and exhibited driving skills that made his riders feel safe. Van formed many special friendships during his employment with SST and was well liked by his supervisors, co-workers and riders. Van always wore a big smile and carried a positive, joyful attitude.

Van was a car mechanic by trade. He loved being in his “prized garage” working on vehicles, especially Land Cruisers.

Van loved hiking, snowshoeing, camping, fishing, movies, home improvement projects, and working on vehicles for family, neighbors and friends. Van had an eye for improving things and could fix any and everything.

Van was very proud of his son’s Greg and Brad and was excited for their future endeavors.

Van is survived by his loving wife, Pamela Reid of Hayden, CO, his two son’s, Greg and Brad Young, and his bonus son’s, Brian and Justin Reid. He was very proud to be known as pappa Van to Brian’s 3 children and Justin’s 3 children.

Van is also survived by his loving mother, Joy Simpson of Holbrook, AZ and his sweet sister, Laura Nielson, of Queen Creek, AZ.

Van’s Celebration of Life will be held on May 29, 2022 in his hometown of Holbrook, AZ.

~ Gone from our sight, but never our memories. Gone from our touch, but never our hearts ~