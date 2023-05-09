Obituary: Timothy J. “Frenchie” Gazaille
April 2, 1981 – April 16, 2023
Timothy J. “Frenchie” Gazaille, 42, of Steamboat Springs, CO and formerly of Fort Collins, CO as well as North Smithfield, RI passed away peacefully on April 16, 2023 in Fort Collins, CO after a courageous battle with cancer with his parents and longtime friend, Jessica Nolan by his side.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 11 AM in St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church St., Slatersville and may be viewed live online at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/7877462519.
To honor Tim’s love of music, Frenchie’s Fund has been established in an effort to provide children from all socioeconomic backgrounds exposure and access to stringed instruments (ie. Guitar, mandolin, banjo, etc.). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Dayton Foundation (noting either Frenchie’s Fund or Fund #8950 in the check memo line), 1401 South Main St., Suite 100, Dayton, OH 45409 or online at:
