Obituary: Thomas (Tom) M. Jarmon

December 18, 1953 – November 15, 2020

Thomas (Tom) M. Jarmon of Boulder, Colorado passed away on November 15, 2020. Cherished as a tremendous father and devoted husband with boundless love for his family and friends, Tom was also a prolific architect in Boulder and Steamboat Springs for over four decades.

Born in Houston, Texas in 1953 to Robert and Margaret Jarmon, Tom was the second oldest of four siblings. An avid soccer player in college, he earned his master’s degree in Architecture from Texas Tech University in 1977. After graduation, he moved to Colorado to begin his 41-year career at Eric Smith Associates, P.C. He and his wife Cindy married in 1985, and together in Boulder they happily raised their two sons, Andrew and Christopher.

While he always enjoyed his profession, Tom ultimately prized time spent with his family above all else. He was grateful to be Cindy’s dedicated and loving partner. He took immense joy in being an unconditionally supportive presence in his sons’ lives and activities. An outdoor enthusiast with a passion for camping, hiking, biking, skiing, and scuba diving, Tom loved studying maps and planning trips with his family—especially to America’s national parks.

Those of us lucky to have known Tom will miss him deeply for his amiable nature and the truly unending affection he showed for his loved ones every day. Tom is survived by his wife and two sons in addition to his sister Betsy Simnacher, brother David Jarmon and father Robert.

Due to COVID restrictions, a formal memorial service is tentatively planned for spring 2021. Family, friends, and those who worked with him are encouraged to share personal stories, pictures and videos of their most treasured memories of Tom at rememberingtomjarmon@gmail.com for the memorial.