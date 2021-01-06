Obituary: Thomas Rossi
September 28, 1928 – December 16, 2020
Thomas Charles Rossi formally of Oak Creek, Colorado passed away on December 16th, 2020. He was born September 28th, 1928 in Oak Creek. Rossi is survived by five children, three grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. At this time there will be no services held. Arrangements handled by the Yampa Valley Funeral Home.
